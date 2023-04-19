Amitabh Bachchan's diet secrets

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly the Shahenshah of Bollywood even at the age of 80.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here’s revealing Big B’s diet plan that keeps him fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, the megastar prefers milk and egg bhurji for breakfast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His mid-morning snacks include coconut water, amala juice, almonds, dates, or banana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He eats subzi chapati and dal in lunch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly he keeps his dinner light and takes any soup as the last meal of the day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t drink aerated drinks, he has also quit alcohol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apart from diet Big B also exercises to stay fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to reports, he walks every 20 mins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

So, now you know the secret of Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Entertainment News  

 

 Find Out More