Amitabh Bachchan's diet secrets
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly the Shahenshah of Bollywood even at the age of 80.
Here’s revealing Big B’s diet plan that keeps him fit.
Reportedly, the megastar prefers milk and egg bhurji for breakfast.
His mid-morning snacks include coconut water, amala juice, almonds, dates, or banana.
He eats subzi chapati and dal in lunch.
Reportedly he keeps his dinner light and takes any soup as the last meal of the day.
Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t drink aerated drinks, he has also quit alcohol.
Apart from diet Big B also exercises to stay fit.
According to reports, he walks every 20 mins.
So, now you know the secret of Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness.
