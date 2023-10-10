Amitabh Bachchan's luxury homes, addresses and unseen inside pictures

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan owns expensive properties in Mumbai, Paris and Gurugram.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan's properties

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan owns several expensive properties in Mumbai. The superstar bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs. 31 crores.

Amitabh Bachchan's home - Jalsa

As per Vogue India, the 10,125 square foot Jalsa is a two-story bungalow situated near Juhu.

Amitabh Bachchan's property Janak

Big B is often seen working out here with his grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Vatsa

Amitabh Bachchan owns yet another property owned by the Bachchans in Juhu.

Apartments in Juhu

Amitabh owns two apartments located in Juhu which are said to be worth Rs. 40 crore and Rs. 1.75 crore as per Square Yards.

Amitabh Bachchan's Prateeksha

This property is the home Amitabh shared with his parents.

Family moments

The house was bought in 1976 as per Amitabh's Instagram post. His son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot here in 2007.

Home in Paris

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly owns a lavish house in Parish which was gifted to him by his wife, Jaya Bachchan, according to Vogue India.

Allahabad home

It is said that their ancestral house is in Allahabad at 17, Clive Road. Now the home has been transformed into an educational trust.

Gurugram flat

Big B even owns a flat in Gurugram.

