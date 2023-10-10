Amitabh Bachchan's luxury homes, addresses and unseen inside pictures

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan owns expensive properties in Mumbai, Paris and Gurugram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan owns several expensive properties in Mumbai. The superstar bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs. 31 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Vogue India, the 10,125 square foot Jalsa is a two-story bungalow situated near Juhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B is often seen working out here with his grandson, Agastya Nanda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan owns yet another property owned by the Bachchans in Juhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh owns two apartments located in Juhu which are said to be worth Rs. 40 crore and Rs. 1.75 crore as per Square Yards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This property is the home Amitabh shared with his parents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The house was bought in 1976 as per Amitabh's Instagram post. His son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot here in 2007.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan reportedly owns a lavish house in Parish which was gifted to him by his wife, Jaya Bachchan, according to Vogue India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that their ancestral house is in Allahabad at 17, Clive Road. Now the home has been transformed into an educational trust.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B even owns a flat in Gurugram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!