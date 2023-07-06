Amitabh Bahchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more top 10 stars who became victims of death hoaxes
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
A blog post claimed Amitabh Bachchan died in a car crash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2017, reports said SRK died in plane crash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prem Chopra had reacted to the death hoax and said he is fine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A FB post claimed Dharmendra was no more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports claimed that Ayushmann Khurrana died in a plane crash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farida Jalal's death hoax rumours started in 2017.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Khanna's sudden death demise had buzzed online.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meenakshi Sheeshadri faced death rumours last year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours said that Lucky Ali passed away in COVID-19 second wave.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Kapoor's death news came on Whatsapp when a rumoured text claimed that he died in a car accident to Khandala.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Death hoax rumours of celebs are common.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many of the stars reacted to the death hoax rumours.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan: AI perfectly reimagines Malayalam stars as iconic Hollywood Characters
Find Out More