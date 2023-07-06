Amitabh Bahchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more top 10 stars who became victims of death hoaxes

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

A blog post claimed Amitabh Bachchan died in a car crash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2017, reports said SRK died in plane crash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Chopra had reacted to the death hoax and said he is fine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A FB post claimed Dharmendra was no more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reports claimed that Ayushmann Khurrana died in a plane crash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farida Jalal's death hoax rumours started in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukesh Khanna's sudden death demise had buzzed online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meenakshi Sheeshadri faced death rumours last year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rumours said that Lucky Ali passed away in COVID-19 second wave.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakti Kapoor's death news came on Whatsapp when a rumoured text claimed that he died in a car accident to Khandala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Death hoax rumours of celebs are common.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many of the stars reacted to the death hoax rumours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan: AI perfectly reimagines Malayalam stars as iconic Hollywood Characters

 

 Find Out More