Top 10 most punctual and late-lateef stars in Bollywood

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023

Dev Anand was one of the stars who was punctual and on time.

Amol Palekar, the Farzi star has always been punctual on the sets.

Amitabh Bachchan has been another actor who has been punctual.

Rajinikanth has also been one of the stars who has been punctual.

Akshay Kumar is very professional and always reaches on time on the sets.

Salman Khan has been one of the famous late lateef Bollywood stars.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the stars who is known to reach the sets pretty late.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to reach sets late and is known to throw tantrums on the sets.

Ranveer Singh reportedly reaches the sets 15 minutes late.

Ranbir Kapoor has been one of the latecomers.

