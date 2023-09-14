Amrita Singh looks unrecognisable as she heads to Dimple Kapadia’s house; fans wonder if they are celebrating Gadar 2 success

Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia have a reunion again, fans believe they are partying despite Sunny Deol being away, for his latest blockbuster film Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Amrita Singh was spotted in the city, and fans failed to recognise her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Singh was clicked outside Dimple Kapadia's house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia are celebrating Gadar 2's success?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia have a reunion again, and fans are wondering if they are celebrating Gadar 2 success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia come under one roof, fans ask, Where is Sunny Deol? He is vacationing in the US.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia were allegedly linked up with Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol were allegedly in a secret relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia, and Sunny Deol make a terrific trio.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol has changed a equation with many after his massive success, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is still running strong at the box office, and it has earned Rs 516 crore in 34 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!