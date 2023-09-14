Amrita Singh looks unrecognisable as she heads to Dimple Kapadia’s house; fans wonder if they are celebrating Gadar 2 success

Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia have a reunion again, fans believe they are partying despite Sunny Deol being away, for his latest blockbuster film Gadar 2.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Amrita Singh goes unrecognisable.

Amrita Singh was spotted in the city, and fans failed to recognise her.

Amrita Singh parties with Dimple Kapadia

Amrita Singh was clicked outside Dimple Kapadia's house.

Gadar 2 success party

Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia are celebrating Gadar 2's success?

Old friends' reunion

Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia have a reunion again, and fans are wondering if they are celebrating Gadar 2 success.

Where is Sunny Deol?

As Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia come under one roof, fans ask, Where is Sunny Deol? He is vacationing in the US.

Ex flames

Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia were allegedly linked up with Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol.

Love is in the air

Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol were allegedly in a secret relationship.

Friends forever

Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia, and Sunny Deol make a terrific trio.

Gadar 2 success effect

Sunny Deol has changed a equation with many after his massive success, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Box office

Gadar 2 is still running strong at the box office, and it has earned Rs 516 crore in 34 days.

