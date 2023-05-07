Top 10 Bollywood suspense thriller movies on OTT

Here is a list of suspense thriller movies to watch on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

An Action Hero - Netflix

The gripping story will keep you hooked till the end.

Manorama Six Feet Under - Netflix

Manorama, minister's wife, asks a government employee to investigate her husband's extramarital affair but Satyaveer uncovers hidden truths.

Drishyam - Amazon Prime Video

How a common man saves his Family from an alleged murder case while all proof points at them.

Andhadhun - Netflix

Andhadhun is full of suspense story with a mysterious end.

Ugly - Disney+ Hotstar

An actor’s daughter goes missing and soon he and her stepfather accuse each other of her kidnapping. It is worth watching what exactly happened.

Talaash - Amazon Prime Video

A policeman’s son dies but he investigates the mysterious death of an actor while his wife deals with her loss.

HIT: The First Case - Netflix

A young cop is assigned to investigate a high-profile murder case.

Cuttputlli - Disney+ Hotstar

You will be hooked to know the serial killer behind mysterious murders.

Monica, O My Darling - Netflix

This neo-noir thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazzudin Siddiqui is one of the best suspense thrillers when a landlord dies on his wedding night.

