Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got THESE lavish wedding gifts from the celebs
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 20, 2024
Many people were speculating about the gifts given to the Ambani couple in their wedding. An Insta channel The Real Chapter has given some information on the same through his sources.
The power couple Vicky and Katrina gifted a gold chain worth 19 lacks.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gifted the couple a handmade shawl worth 25 lacks.
Khiladi Kumar Akshay has given a gold pen worth 60 lacks.
It is said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have given a Mercedes worth 9 crores.
It is said that Salman has gifted a sports bike worth 15 crores.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have given a customized Rolls Royce worth 20 crores according to sources.
The Bacchan family have gifted an emerald neck piece worth 30 crores.
Srk might have gifted a luxurious apartment in France which costs around 40 crores.
