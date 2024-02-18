Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding functions: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani stun in Anamika Khanna
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani wore bespoke Anamika Khanna for the Kankotri function
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-hued lehenga and magenta Gharchola odhni looked stunning
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani wore old rose lehenga with dori work and pearl accents
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Mehta was in a pale sorbet orange lehenga with Benarasi work
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Anamika Khanna ensemble had a pink delicate dupatta
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her diamond and emerald jewellery was perfectly matched with the outfit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Mehta looked every bit royal in the look
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant chose a powder blue lehenga
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jewellery made of pearls matched the delicate colour of her lehenga
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anamika Khanna's Swadesh creations looked fab on Ambani women in the 1st function
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most iconic movie dialogues that can be used in daily life for drama
Find Out More