Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding functions: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani stun in Anamika Khanna

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani wore bespoke Anamika Khanna for the Kankotri function

The multi-hued lehenga and magenta Gharchola odhni looked stunning

Isha Ambani wore old rose lehenga with dori work and pearl accents

Shloka Mehta was in a pale sorbet orange lehenga with Benarasi work

The Anamika Khanna ensemble had a pink delicate dupatta

Her diamond and emerald jewellery was perfectly matched with the outfit

Shloka Mehta looked every bit royal in the look

Radhika Merchant chose a powder blue lehenga

Jewellery made of pearls matched the delicate colour of her lehenga

Anamika Khanna's Swadesh creations looked fab on Ambani women in the 1st function

