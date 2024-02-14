Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: All the latest updates about the big fat shaadi
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who announced their engagement in January of last year, are scheduled to exchange vows this year.
The entire family is currently busy getting ready for the rituals, which will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the pre-wedding celebrations.
Recent details indicate that the Ambani family has begun getting ready for the big day in addition to the pre-wedding celebrations.
The Ambani family's official fan page revealed that the wedding will probably happen in July 2024.
According to the rumors, Ambanis has already enlisted a well-known group of individuals to supervise the food, décor, and other crucial aspects.
Manish Malhotra, a well-known fashion designer, has been brought in to oversee the personnel and plan the entire event.
According to information published on the same fan page, the major wedding is scheduled for July 2024, but the pre-wedding activities will probably last the entire month of March.
Currently, July 10, 11, and 12 are the suggested dates for the wedding, but nothing is official yet.
