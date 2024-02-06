Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: All you need to know about the bride
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Shaila and Viren Merchant are the parents of Radhika Merchant.
Viren Merchant is the CEO and creator of Encore Healthcare, a prestigious pharmaceutical business.
A study claims that its estimated value is Rs 2,000 crore. Radhika's father is thought to be among the wealthiest businessmen in the nation.
Before pursuing a degree in politics and economics at New York University, Radhika Merchant attended the Cathedral, John Connon, and École Mondiale World Schools.
She currently holds the position of director of Encore Healthcare and, based on reports, has a net worth of Rs 10 crore.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted Radhika Merchant's Arangetram event at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Radhika Merchant is also a qualified Indian classical dancer.
She finished her studies in Indian classical dance at Mumbai's Shree Nibha Arts, under the tutelage of Guru Bhavana Thakar.
After Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant will be the second Ambani family member to receive formal training in Bharatnatyam.
