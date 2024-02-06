Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: All you need to know about the groom

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Soon, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the love of his life, will tie the knot.

The youngest child of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, was raised in the spotlight. Still, there are a lot of interesting facts about this young man that the general public is unaware of.

Anant Ambani suffered from chronic asthma as a child, which required the use of steroids to control.

Anant Ambani has a great passion for animals. People have referred to him as a walking encyclopedia of animals.

Anant started his education at the Mumbai-based Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which bears the name of his well-known grandfather.

After that, he continued his study in the US by enrolling in Rhode Island's Brown University to earn his degree.

Reliance Industries, a significant Indian corporation, appointed Anant Ambani and his siblings Akash and Isha to its board of directors in 2023.

A study claims that Anant Ambani's net worth is around $40 billion, or Rs 3,31,518 crore.

