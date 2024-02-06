Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: All you need to know about the groom
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Soon, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the love of his life, will tie the knot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The youngest child of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, was raised in the spotlight. Still, there are a lot of interesting facts about this young man that the general public is unaware of.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anant Ambani suffered from chronic asthma as a child, which required the use of steroids to control.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anant Ambani has a great passion for animals. People have referred to him as a walking encyclopedia of animals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anant started his education at the Mumbai-based Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which bears the name of his well-known grandfather.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After that, he continued his study in the US by enrolling in Rhode Island's Brown University to earn his degree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reliance Industries, a significant Indian corporation, appointed Anant Ambani and his siblings Akash and Isha to its board of directors in 2023.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A study claims that Anant Ambani's net worth is around $40 billion, or Rs 3,31,518 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: All you need to know about the bride