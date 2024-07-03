Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Drake, Adele and other Hollywood stars to perform?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2024

A recent 'Samuhik Vivah' mass wedding for nearly fifty underprivileged Palghari couples was arranged by the Ambani family.

As a "streedhan," each couple received a cheque for Rs. 1.01 lakh along with gold and silver jewelry. Additionally, they were given enough food and housekeeping supplies for a year.

Excitement is undoubtedly growing as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot in less than ten days.

Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and Katy Perry all gave performances at their pre-wedding celebrations earlier this year.

There is a lot of talk that the couple is in talks to get Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey to perform at their wedding.

The dates of the wedding celebrations are set for July 12–14.

There are reportedly continuing discussions to lock down the dates for these performers.

Other foreign acts followed Jamnagar to perform at the cruise celebrations.

One of the acts scheduled for the ship celebrations was the Backstreet Boys. Pitbull also gave a performance at the celebration cruise.

