Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Gift for guests worth this insane amount?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 14, 2024
Anant Ambani stunned his groomsmen with a lavish present: a watch worth an incredible ₹2 crore!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Online attention is being drawn to these opulent Audemars Piguet watches, which are in keeping with the Ambani tradition of extravagance and surprise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Videos of the opulent hampers, which included these exquisitely stylish timepieces, have being circulated by guests, proving exactly how magnificent the gesture was.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The watch that Anant Ambani gave away has a screw-locked crown, sapphire crystal back, and a 41 mm, 18K pink gold case that is 9.5 mm thick.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It has blue counters, pink gold hour markers, Royal Oak hands with a luminous coating, and a pink gold-toned dial with a Grande Tapisserie pattern.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A perpetual calendar is displayed, together with information about the week, day, date, leap year, astronomical moon, month, and hours and minutes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and many more men got this gift from Anant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In fact Ranveer Singh even posted this pic showing off his new gift. Its 20-meter water resistance rating is one of its outstanding qualities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anant-Radhika's wedding food menu is making fans go crazy: Top chefs, vegan food and more
Find Out More