Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Kim Kardashian to Falcons 2000 jets, Bizarre things about the shaadi

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2024

High-profile attendees of Anant and Radhika's wedding include former UK President Boris Johnson, David and Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian etc.

Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Ray are among the performers who will be performing soon.

 Justin Bieber has already performed prior to the main Ambani wedding has charged a huge amount for the performance, reportedly 82 crores.

The Ambanis have reportedly reserved three Falcon 2000 airplanes and about 100 more aircraft to transport their famous guests to Anant-Radhika's wedding from all over the world.

According to sources, from July 12 to July 15, 2024, between 1 PM and midnight, only "event vehicles" will be able to access the roads surrounding the Jio World Centre.

There are rumors that Reliance staff members also received a gift box in advance.

The box includes a silver coin, sweets, and Haldiram's munchies.

According to sources, the guests at Anant-Radhika's first pre-wedding in Jamnagar were given lavish presents, such as gold chains, Louis Vuitton bags, and specially crafted duffel bags by Bombay Artisan Co.

