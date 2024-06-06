Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Top 7 most expensive gifts given to the guests till now
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 06, 2024
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani traveled to the high seas for their second pre-wedding celebration.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Given that the second pre-wedding celebration got underway in Europe, the Ambanis scheduled ten charter planes for their famous guests to arrive in Barcelona.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When the visitors arrived in Barcelona, they were met by a collection of 150 elegant vehicles, including the newest models of Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
From May 29 to June 1, the couple entertained over 800 VIP guests on board the luxury cruise ship Celebrity Ascent. The ship traveled about 4,380 kilometers from Italy to the South of France.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Additionally, reportedly thrilling performances by Pitbull, Katy Perry and others were given to the attendees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Additionally, according to reports, the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's boat celebration got exquisitely created silver filigree jewelry made by artisans in Karimnagar, Telangana.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Personalized Louis Vuitton bags were given to guests during the first pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As an additional show of gratitude, the guests reportedly received gold chains.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 most viewed Indian films on Netflix 2024
Find Out More