Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Top musicians to make festivities soulful; check latest updates
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani who have dated each other and then got engaged are all set to tie the knot. The celebrations will begin from 1st March to 3rd March.
Anant and Radhika's wedding preparations are in full swing. The wedding and pre-wedding at happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat at Reliance Greens.
The lovely duo will embark on their journey of marital bliss in March. The buzz around the big fat Indian wedding is quite high. The Ambani weddings are grandiose in nature. Even that is an understatement.
There are a lot of updates coming up about Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities. Let's check them out...
Well, there's a huge buzz that Rihanna will perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika. There is no confirmation to this but Ambanis can do the unfathomable.
Now the latest updates, claim noted singers will perform at the pre-wedding of Anant and Radhika. And Arijit Singh is one of them.
Not just him, two more musicians' names have come forward. Ace composer Pritam is one of them.
Hariharan is also said to be adding his magical melodious touch at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika.
Reports state, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be performing at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. The duo were snapped with Akash in their Jamnagar Farmhouse residence.
Shloka Mehta is overseeing the preparation of the wedding. She was spotted giving instructions to the staff members at the venue recently.
Shloka was later joined by Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani. Akash is also there in Jamnagar with them.
During this prep time, the Ambanis are working on taking care of guests. They plan to make it as comfortable and closer to home with their amenities, food, etc. Delicious Gujarati food in on the menu.
That's not it, reports state that Mukesh and Nita will also perform at the wedding. They have begun rehearsals already.
