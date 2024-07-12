Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: What's the buzz about the new dress of Isha Ambani?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2024

Isha Ambani is celebrating her younger brother's wedding with full delight.

Her recent look for the Shiv Shakti Pooja has everybody in awe.

Workers almost took 4000 hours to complete the work on this lehenga.

The attire was a mix of cultural and modern design.

The detailing was awesome, We can see Lord Nandi sitting under the tree of life along with birds.

The borders represented a shlok from Geeta which was another highlight.

Fans are praising this new look of Isha Ambani and they loved the vintage styled lehenga.

Have you seen all the looks of Isha Ambani till now for this wedding festivity? Go and have a look to get your mind blown!

Thanks For Reading!

