Anant Ambani, Radhika wedding had these yummy South Indian dishes
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 20, 2024
Many types of dishes were served at the Ambani wedding, from chaats to different deserts.
One of the main things that people loved was the South Indian dishes. Butter dosa was at one counter which was super delicious in taste.
Ghee dosa, as the name suggests was made with ghee and served with sambar and chutney.
Giving a twist to the plate, there was garlic dosa too for the garlic lovers.
Sambar was so yummy and was served with various items like dosas, idlis etc.
It's impossible to forget Coconut chutney while talking about South Indian food.
Thatte idli is a variety of idli with a different shape. Guests loved it.
Ghee paddu is a South Indian dish made from rice which is also known as Paniyaram.
