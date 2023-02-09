Anant Ambani to Arjun Kapoor: Top celebs who had mind boggling body transformation

Many celebs have undergone massive body transformations to stay fit. Take a look at top celebs who lost it to win it

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani lost 108 kgs in two months but again gained weight ahead of his engagement

Arjun Kapoor

He lost kilos of weight before entering the industry

Fardeen Khan

He went from being overweight to fit undergoing tremendous workout

Sonakshi Sinha

She lost extra pounds following a stringent workout and diet plan

Sara Ali Khan

Battling PCOS she lost those extra pounds of weight

Karan Johar

He shed around 17 kilos in span of 4 months

Adnan Sami

The singer had a shocking transformation losing 130 kilos

Bhumi Pednekar

She went from fat to fit after her first Bollywood movie

Alia Bhatt

Before her debut movie, she took rigorous exercise and diet plan

