Anant Ambani wore sports shoes, family wore elephant broches, BIZZARE things happened at the wedding functions

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2024

The much awaited day for Anant and Radhika was here and they seemed super excited.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant Ambani reached the wedding location with his family and posed for the paps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The interesting thing was to see the groom in sports shoes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This made people adore him even more and praised his simplicity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant's sherwani was orange in colour with a mix of golden which was liked by the social media users.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The gents of the Ambani family wore an elephant broch which captures everybody's attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The other family members were seen in the shades of peach, pink and yellow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Its even said that there has been tight security and arrangements have been made for vehicles to travel easily near the Ambani's residence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Meet the Bride- Radhika Merchant left everyone speechless with her wedding look

 

 Find Out More