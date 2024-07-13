Anant Ambani wore sports shoes, family wore elephant broches, BIZZARE things happened at the wedding functions
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 13, 2024
The much awaited day for Anant and Radhika was here and they seemed super excited.
Anant Ambani reached the wedding location with his family and posed for the paps.
The interesting thing was to see the groom in sports shoes.
This made people adore him even more and praised his simplicity.
Anant's sherwani was orange in colour with a mix of golden which was liked by the social media users.
The gents of the Ambani family wore an elephant broch which captures everybody's attention.
The other family members were seen in the shades of peach, pink and yellow.
Its even said that there has been tight security and arrangements have been made for vehicles to travel easily near the Ambani's residence.
