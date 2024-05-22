Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant and all about her outfit made from aerospace technology

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2024

This wedding, rumors have said, will surpass the pre-wedding in grandeur. Both domestic and foreign celebrities will be attending the wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Furthermore, many kinds of unique attire are also being made ready for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The outfit that Radhika will wear at one of these events has been made public.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is said to have been made using 3D-carved, fabric-effect aluminum alloy and aerospace technologies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This ensemble is really light and airy. It took thirty artisans to complete the look.Thanks to a social media post from her own designer, a sneak peek of her unique ensemble is going global.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Information about this has also been given by foreign designer Gracie Lingo, who created Radhika Merchant's garment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It has been prepared using unique technologies, she has stated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She said that this garment has been made for a particular occasion in addition to this.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 films on OTT based on revolutionary scientific events

 

 Find Out More