Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant and all about her outfit made from aerospace technology
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 22, 2024
This wedding, rumors have said, will surpass the pre-wedding in grandeur. Both domestic and foreign celebrities will be attending the wedding.
Furthermore, many kinds of unique attire are also being made ready for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony.
The outfit that Radhika will wear at one of these events has been made public.
It is said to have been made using 3D-carved, fabric-effect aluminum alloy and aerospace technologies.
This ensemble is really light and airy. It took thirty artisans to complete the look.Thanks to a social media post from her own designer, a sneak peek of her unique ensemble is going global.
Information about this has also been given by foreign designer Gracie Lingo, who created Radhika Merchant's garment.
It has been prepared using unique technologies, she has stated.
She said that this garment has been made for a particular occasion in addition to this.
