Anant Ambani's Vantara: Here's all about the 3000 acre animal shelter

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

The beginning of "Vantara," a broad project to rescue, care for, treat, and rehabilitate hurt, abused, and threatening animals in India and elsewhere, was announced on Monday by Reliance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is thought to be the largest animal rescue and rehabilitation facility in the world. Anant Ambani is the initiative's creator.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 3,000 acres that make up the animal shelter are situated inside Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex's "Green Belt".

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ideal for the animals, it offers a "jungle-like environment that mimics the natural, enriching, lush and verdant habitat for the rescued species to thrive in."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are more than 2,000 "rescued animals" at the institution, and they are reportedly from all around the world and the country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"My mother has consistently served as a source of great inspiration for me," Anant Ambani stated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

More than 300 huge cats, including lions, tigers, and jaguars, are housed at the refuge, according to the firm, along with more than 200 elephants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chief wildlife wardens from each state and the Central Zoo Authority gave their prior clearance before the animals were brought in.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Merry Christmas on OTT: Release date, platform and more details

 

 Find Out More