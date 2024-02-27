Anant Ambani's Vantara: Here's all about the 3000 acre animal shelter
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
The beginning of "Vantara," a broad project to rescue, care for, treat, and rehabilitate hurt, abused, and threatening animals in India and elsewhere, was announced on Monday by Reliance.
It is thought to be the largest animal rescue and rehabilitation facility in the world. Anant Ambani is the initiative's creator.
The 3,000 acres that make up the animal shelter are situated inside Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex's "Green Belt".
Ideal for the animals, it offers a "jungle-like environment that mimics the natural, enriching, lush and verdant habitat for the rescued species to thrive in."
There are more than 2,000 "rescued animals" at the institution, and they are reportedly from all around the world and the country.
"My mother has consistently served as a source of great inspiration for me," Anant Ambani stated.
More than 300 huge cats, including lions, tigers, and jaguars, are housed at the refuge, according to the firm, along with more than 200 elephants.
Chief wildlife wardens from each state and the Central Zoo Authority gave their prior clearance before the animals were brought in.
