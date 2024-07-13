Anant-Radhika wedding updates: THESE street style chaats were served at the wedding
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 13, 2024
With the most well-known items on the menu, Anant and Radhika's wedding menu definitely exceeded all expectations.
The guests were provided refreshments and Indian street food. The food section had a great deal of variety.
Over 10 lakh delicacies were reportedly served at the lavish Ambani-Merchant wedding.
The section dedicated to Indian street food and chaat is one of the most delicious features, offering an extensive selection of options.
Vada Pav, Poori, Veg Pulao, Tomato Chaat, and other dishes from Anant and Radhika's wedding meal are frequently mentioned among the wide variety of specialties.
Eating Gatte Ki Sabzi, Tikki, Chana Kachori, Garadu Chaat, and Palak Chaat was also a hit.
This is not the first time that the people are talking about the food variety in the Ambani wedding.
The pre-wedding functions held by the Ambanis were also popular where the bride and the groom served food to people on their own.
