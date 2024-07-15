Anant-Radhika wedding: What does the different coloured bands on celeb's hands mean?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2024

Since the wedding functions have begun, everybody is asking just one question.

People are curious to know more about the different coloured bands these stars are wearing and what they mean.

Well, only Mukesh Ambani can make these celeb wear unmatched coloured band with their lavish outfits.

Celebs like John Cena, Rajkumar Rao etc were seen wearing these bands in the functions.

According to sources blue bands are only for the people who want to go to the food chaat stall and the dance floor.

Reports say that pink bands have you the access to the mandap and phera ceremony.

Pink bands allowed the celebs to make a reel with the Ambanis too, if we believe reports.

Different actors like Ranbir, Alia, Vidya, Ananya were spotted with different coloured hand bands.

Thanks For Reading!

