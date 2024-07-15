Anant-Radhika wedding: What does the different coloured bands on celeb's hands mean?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 15, 2024
Since the wedding functions have begun, everybody is asking just one question.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
People are curious to know more about the different coloured bands these stars are wearing and what they mean.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Well, only Mukesh Ambani can make these celeb wear unmatched coloured band with their lavish outfits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Celebs like John Cena, Rajkumar Rao etc were seen wearing these bands in the functions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to sources blue bands are only for the people who want to go to the food chaat stall and the dance floor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reports say that pink bands have you the access to the mandap and phera ceremony.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pink bands allowed the celebs to make a reel with the Ambanis too, if we believe reports.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Different actors like Ranbir, Alia, Vidya, Ananya were spotted with different coloured hand bands.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Korean haircare steps for frizz free long hair
Find Out More