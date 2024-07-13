Anant-Radhika's wedding food menu is making fans go crazy: Top chefs, vegan food and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2024

To impress their visitors, the affluent Ambani family flew the best chef in the world and his staff to Mumbai.

For the Gujarati wedding, Virgilio Martínez actually came up with an all-vegetarian cuisine.

The tasting menu prepared for Anant Ambani's wedding by the chef of the top restaurant in the world is featured in a tweet that has gone viral.

"Cashew roll, mountain chimichurri, fresh cheese, Extreme altitude seeds, smoked tomato, Amazonian cassava textures, coconut milk" are some of the items on the food menu.

Naturally, among the many elite chefs who catered the well-publicized wedding that will go down in history as one of the most costly, was Martínez.

There was even caviar served on a bed of tiramisu for the upscale diners.

To quench the guests' thirst for luxury, a delicious buffet of traditional Indian sweets was provided, including creamy rabri and cool lassi.

Every celebrity including the Kardashians, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, had a plate full of both international and traditional Indian food.

