Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan and more celebs mark presence at Thank You For coming screening

A special screening of Thank You For Coming was held for Bollywood celebs in the city. Check out who all attended the same...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

The boys of TYFC

Karan Kundra, Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra and many more danced their hearts to the beats of Dhol.

Why should boys have all the fun?

The leading ladies of Thank You For Coming also danced and posed for pictures.

The Khans

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan joined the cast of Thank Your For Coming for the special premiere.

Adorable couple

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha attended the special screening of Thank You For Coming in the most casually stylish way.

The trio

Aditya Seal and Anusha Rajan attended the screening with Akanksha Rajan.

Chandu champion in the house

Kartik Aaryan looks very cute in a tee and baggy denim.

Aditya and Ananya

Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday marked solo appearances at the Thank You For Coming screening.

Tejran in the house

Tejasswi Prakash joined Karan Kundrra for the movie night. Karan is a part of the cast.

Choocha joins

Varun Sharma aka Fukrey 3's Choocha turned up in black denim and a tee which he paired with a brown jacket.

We are a family

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor joined in celebrating Karan Boolani's directorial debut.

Barsatein duo

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon posed together on the red carpet of the screening of Thank You For Coming.

Guru X Shehnaaz

Guru Randhawa came down to support Shehnaaz Gill. How adorable!

Mr and Mrs Jain

Soon to join Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain looked stylish at the screening of Thank You For Coming.

Soul sisters

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra attended the screening of Thank You For Coming too. Both looked very pretty.

The Ahujas and Boolanis

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja posed alongside Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. They even danced a bit to the beats of Dhol.

Krystal looks chic

Krystal D'Souza looked pretty in a long shirt which she wore with a skirt and boots.

Leading filmmaker

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga also attended the special screening of Thank You For Coming.

