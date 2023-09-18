Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur to finally do a movie together? Rumoured love birds spotted outside popular filmmaker's office 

Rumoured love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might work in a movie soon.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Candid pic

Is Ananya picking her nose? Tehee, no, it's just a funny awkward candid.

Carbon copy 

Ananya resembles Chunky Panday so much. 

Blushing? 

Ananya was surprised to see the photogs. The Dream Girl 2 actress was seen blushing. 

Hiding? 

Is Ananya feeling conscious of getting caught with Aditya? 

Where is Ananya? 

Ananya was spotted at Vikramaditya Motwane's office in the city. 

Ananya's link up 

The actress has been linked to Aditya Roy Kapur. 

Aditya snapped in the city 

Not just Ananya, but Aditya was also snapped outside Vikramaditya Motwane's office. 

Handsome hunk

Aditya looked dapper in a white shirt and pants. 

Aditya's relationship status 

As of now, Aditya is rumoured to be dating Ananya. 

Dating rumours 

It all began with Ananya confessing having a crush on Aditya. 

Vacation glimpses 

Ananya and Aditya's pics and videos went viral from their trip abroad. 

Movie together? 

Will Ananya and Aditya's fans finally get to see them in a movie together? Well, only they can tell. 

