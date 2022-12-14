She has often been slammed for being too thin. She was called a 'bone' and a mango.Source: Bollywood
The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress was told to die as she looked thin. She was also said that her pant was loose.Source: Bollywood
The actress was told that she had a bad body when she posted this snap in a red bra.Source: Bollywood
She was told to be fed as she was thin as a twig. Trollers told her to get well soon as she was going through malnourished issues.Source: Bollywood
The Bigg Boss 15 winner earlier was shamed for being skinny and underweight.Source: Bollywood
She was called 'sukdi' and has been trolled for being very skinny.Source: Bollywood
She was replaced in a movie as she was very thin. She had lost work as she was not being able to gain weight.Source: Bollywood
The actress was trolled as she looked skinny during a photoshoot by Vanity Fair magazine. She was called anorexic, starved and malnourished.Source: Bollywood
The actress was called a flat screen and was told that she looked like a boy.Source: Bollywood
The Veere Di Wedding actress was once trolled for her size. She was called flat when she was once chilling with her friends at the pool.Source: Bollywood
