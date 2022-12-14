Smriti Khanna

She has often been slammed for being too thin. She was called a 'bone' and a mango.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sonarika Bhadoria

The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress was told to die as she looked thin. She was also said that her pant was loose.

Aneri Vajani

The actress was told that she had a bad body when she posted this snap in a red bra.

Mouni Roy

She was told to be fed as she was thin as a twig. Trollers told her to get well soon as she was going through malnourished issues.

Tejasswi Prakash

The Bigg Boss 15 winner earlier was shamed for being skinny and underweight.

Palak Tiwari

She was called 'sukdi' and has been trolled for being very skinny.

Erica Fernandes

She was replaced in a movie as she was very thin. She had lost work as she was not being able to gain weight.

Deepika Padukone

The actress was trolled as she looked skinny during a photoshoot by Vanity Fair magazine. She was called anorexic, starved and malnourished.

Ananya Panday

The actress was called a flat screen and was told that she looked like a boy.

Sonam Kapoor

The Veere Di Wedding actress was once trolled for her size. She was called flat when she was once chilling with her friends at the pool.

