Ananya Panday, Kylie Jenner and more DIVAS who opened up on facing body image issues
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Ananya Panday confessed that she is insecure about her body.
The actress shares that sometimes it is a comment made by someone and sometimes, it is just how she feels on a particular day.
She shares that she has started muting and unfollowing pages that make her feel anxious, sad, or unhappy in any way.
Priyanka was told by a producer how everything was wrong with her. He talked about the disproportionate nose, body, etc.
Initially, it would affect the actress but now, she is fine with it.
Sonam Kapoor was healthier than she is now and her greatest insecurities were realised when someone, while talking about her weight asked who would marry her.
Sonam would worry about nobody buying tickets to see cellulite on-screen.
Kylie Jenner revealed that she changed her appearance due to endless criticisms.
Parineeti Chopra shared that she used to feel underconfident about how she looked in front of the camera.
The Disney star shares she struggled with eating disorders because of poor mismanagement.
Taylor Swift confessed to starving herself to look better on camera.
Ileana D'Cruz opened up on struggling with body dysmorphia in 2021.
Lisa Haydon shared that thin-shaming gives a person a complex too.
Miley Cyrus admitted being very hurt because of body shaming.
