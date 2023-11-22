Ananya Panday, Kylie Jenner and more DIVAS who opened up on facing body image issues 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

Ananya Panday confessed that she is insecure about her body. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress shares that sometimes it is a comment made by someone and sometimes, it is just how she feels on a particular day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She shares that she has started muting and unfollowing pages that make her feel anxious, sad, or unhappy in any way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka was told by a producer how everything was wrong with her. He talked about the disproportionate nose, body, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Initially, it would affect the actress but now, she is fine with it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor was healthier than she is now and her greatest insecurities were realised when someone, while talking about her weight asked who would marry her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam would worry about nobody buying tickets to see cellulite on-screen. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kylie Jenner revealed that she changed her appearance due to endless criticisms. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra shared that she used to feel underconfident about how she looked in front of the camera. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Disney star shares she struggled with eating disorders because of poor mismanagement. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taylor Swift confessed to starving herself to look better on camera. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D'Cruz opened up on struggling with body dysmorphia in 2021. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa Haydon shared that thin-shaming gives a person a complex too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miley Cyrus admitted being very hurt because of body shaming. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 gripping Korean thriller movies to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

 

 Find Out More