Glam girl

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya is a glam girl and the proof of the same is this picture.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Seductress beauty

Ananya often leaves her fans gasping for breath because of the bold photos that she puts on her social media.

Source: Bollywood

Goddesss

The actress looks like a diva in this white lehenga.

Source: Bollywood

Setting the internet on fire

The young star kid loves to post snaps in a bralette which makes her snap super sultry.

Source: Bollywood

Beauty with brains

The actress is looking like a divine beauty in this snap and we could not agree more.

Source: Bollywood

Charming in black

The diva is totally in fond of wearing bralette, slip dresses with deep necklines.

Source: Bollywood

Steal your heart

Ananya is all set to steal your mind with this picture where she looks pretty gorgeous.

Source: Bollywood

Sizzling

Ananya is looking like a goddess and has swept us off our feet with this snap.

Source: Bollywood

Favourite snap

Ananya's friends like Shanaya Kapoor and her family members often keep commenting on the gorgeous pictures that she keeps putting.

Source: Bollywood

Ananya's work front

The actress is best known for her debut movie Student Of The Year 2, Liger to name a few.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora gives moral police a run with these snaps

 Find Out More