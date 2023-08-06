Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more: Top 10 awkward celebs pics of the week that are funny AF

Here are funny pictures of top celebrities that will make you laugh.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Ananya Panday

What's up lady?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi

Eye on a birdie?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

Why in hurry?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Kundrra

Not ready to pose as yet?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan

The Pataudi family doesn't seem happy to be back from holiday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

This one is funny, isn't it?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar

Why so sleepy, Mr Akhtar!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Genelia Dsouza

That's one funny namaste.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi Sawant

What is she up to?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yami Gautam

Facing ear trouble?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kaalkoot, Kohrra and more: Top 10 highest IMDb rated OTT web series to binge watch

 

 Find Out More