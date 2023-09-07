Ananya Panday stuns and sizzles in red at Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 success party

Ananya Panday is celebrating the success of Dream Girl 2

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning at the success party of her film Dream Girl 2 last night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunning

Ananya Panday looked radiant in a red ensemble with a free-flowing plisse skirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confident

Ananya exuded confidence and charm in the outfit creatively designed by Amit Aggarwal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Minimal accessories

She fired up her look by pairing her fit with minimalist jewelry and a pair of understated gold heels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No makeup look

For the success party, the actress kept a clean no makeup makeup look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebration time

Ananya Panday dropped the pictures on her Instagram account with the caption “Celebrating #DreamGirl2”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl 2 box office collection

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday has collected Rs 94 crore net in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl 2

The film is a sequel to 2019’s hit film Dream Girl 2 co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl 2 aims 100 crore club

If Dream Girl 2 is not affected by Jawan release then it may soon enter Rs 100 crore club and also beat the first part which earned approximately Rs 142 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Hindi short films starring Kajol, Manoj Bajpayee and others to watch on Youtube

 

 Find Out More