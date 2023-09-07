Ananya Panday stuns and sizzles in red at Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 success party

Ananya Panday is celebrating the success of Dream Girl 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning at the success party of her film Dream Girl 2 last night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday looked radiant in a red ensemble with a free-flowing plisse skirt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya exuded confidence and charm in the outfit creatively designed by Amit Aggarwal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She fired up her look by pairing her fit with minimalist jewelry and a pair of understated gold heels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the success party, the actress kept a clean no makeup makeup look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday dropped the pictures on her Instagram account with the caption “Celebrating #DreamGirl2”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday has collected Rs 94 crore net in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a sequel to 2019’s hit film Dream Girl 2 co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If Dream Girl 2 is not affected by Jawan release then it may soon enter Rs 100 crore club and also beat the first part which earned approximately Rs 142 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!