Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: B Town divas who were brutally body shamed

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023

Ananya Panday was called flat and was asked to do a little fill-up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who started the trend of size zero, was body shamed due to the same.

Ileana D’Cruz was massively trolled for putting on extra weight, but right now the actress is enjoying her pregnancy.

Janhvi Kapoor often faces criticism for her body, and she gives a damn.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was massively fat-shamed after her first pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone, too, was thin-shamed and was advised to work on her body.

Alia Bhatt too faced judgements for her body, and today she is the fittest mom.

Sonakshi Sinha was badly fat-shamed in the early days of her career.

Huma Qureshi is another actress who is judged for being of a heavier size.

Priyanka Chopra was asked to do boob jobs and more, and she later regretted doing a lip job.

Malaika Arora is shamed for everything, and she gives a damn,

Neha Dhupia was brutally body shamed after her second pregnancy.

