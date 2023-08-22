Ananya Panday's beauty and fitness secrets revealed

Ananya Panday is only 23 but her approach towards physical fitness and self-care is truly inspiring.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Perfect Frame

Ananya Panday frequently works out in the gym to keep her terrific shape.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skincare Tip

The best skincare tip that she got from her mother is to apply sunscreen religiously.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seasonal

She enjoys seasonal fruits from time to time and is especially fond of grapes and mangoes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cool Workouts

She also enjoys pushing herself with fun new exercises like Zumba and Aerial yoga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheat Meals

On Sundays, she enjoys treating herself with some delicious burgers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lunch Time

She typically eats a chicken sandwich with crisp vegetables for lunch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pilates For Life

Pilates is her favourite exercise because it relaxes and soothes her body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yoga

Ananya performs Vinyasa yoga and Hatha at least five times every week at home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Liquid Diet

Ananya consumes a lot of water, fresh juices, and coconut water every two hours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diet Routine

The Actress starts each day with an omelet and a green juice to maintain a healthy diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: OMG 2 and other adult or A rated movies in the 100 crore club

 

 Find Out More