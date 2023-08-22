Ananya Panday's beauty and fitness secrets revealed

Ananya Panday is only 23 but her approach towards physical fitness and self-care is truly inspiring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Ananya Panday frequently works out in the gym to keep her terrific shape.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The best skincare tip that she got from her mother is to apply sunscreen religiously.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She enjoys seasonal fruits from time to time and is especially fond of grapes and mangoes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also enjoys pushing herself with fun new exercises like Zumba and Aerial yoga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Sundays, she enjoys treating herself with some delicious burgers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She typically eats a chicken sandwich with crisp vegetables for lunch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pilates is her favourite exercise because it relaxes and soothes her body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya performs Vinyasa yoga and Hatha at least five times every week at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya consumes a lot of water, fresh juices, and coconut water every two hours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Actress starts each day with an omelet and a green juice to maintain a healthy diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
