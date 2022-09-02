Ananya Panday is an absolute boss at clicking mirror pictures. Check them outSource: Bollywood
Ananya’s mirror selfie in red outfit is awesomeSource: Bollywood
White corset top on Ananya Panday is a sight to beholdSource: Bollywood
Ananya brings her A game to the floor when it comes to clicking mirror picturesSource: Bollywood
Ananya’s desi avatar is full of glamSource: Bollywood
Ananya Panday turns her fun mode on as she clicks a mirror picture while twinning with Karisma KapoorSource: Bollywood
Denims with whites and Ananya Panday’s mirror selfies can never go wrongSource: Bollywood
Denims, crop top and a mirror selfie equals Ananya PandaySource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!