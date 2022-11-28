Ananya's gym outfits are always a treat to the eyes. She is one of the youngest stars who is also into yoga.Source: Bollywood
The star kid was posing in front of the camera post her yoga session was done.Source: Bollywood
Ananya is seen wearing a cute pink knotted top which she has teamed up with leggings.Source: Bollywood
Ananya is showing off her sultry figure in a purple coloured spaghetti top which she completed with same coloured leggings.Source: Bollywood
The actress loves to do yoga and reportdly does the same at Anshuka Yoga Centre.Source: Bollywood
Ananya is favourite among the paps. This is because of her gym fashion which is very quirky.Source: Bollywood
The diva is seen flaunting her sultry body in a white crop top and blue leggings.Source: Bollywood
Here, Ananya is looking super cool in a loose top and gym shorts,.Source: Bollywood
We do not have words to say on how cute Ananya is looking in this pink coloured sports wear.Source: Bollywood
Ananya is looking cool in this mask up image.Source: Bollywood
