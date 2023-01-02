Ananya Panday's hottest bikini photos deserve your attention

Ananya Panday knows to make heads turn in a bikini. If you do not believe us then check out the hottest photos of the Gehraiyaan star in a swimwear.Source: Bollywood
The actress knows to look sexy on and off-screen. What do you think?Source: Bollywood
The diva shows off her toned midriff in a white bikini which gives us gym motivation.Source: Bollywood
Undoubtedly, the actress blesses our feed with sexy snaps of her in a red bikini.Source: Bollywood
Ananya knows to rightly soak up the sun in an orange coloured bikini like a boss.Source: Bollywood
The actress knows to always add sass to her outfits, as seen in this sunflower bikini.Source: Bollywood
Ananya looked beyond gorgeous in a black bra which she teamed up with a sexy coat.Source: Bollywood
The star kid is enjoying breakfast with a view in a racy bikini.Source: Bollywood
The star knows to keep it casual and cool in a purple coloured bikini like how?Source: Bollywood
The Bollywood actress is surely shelling off mermaid vibes in this white bikini.Source: Bollywood
The star looks like a goddess in this yellow coloured bikini which she teamed up with an Indo-western jacket.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!