Puja look

If you want to create a style statement at the pre-wedding puja ceremony of your buddy's wedding then this lehenga is to the rescue.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Black lehenga

If you are someone who believes that less is more then all you need is a black lehenga.

Boho look

Take cues from Ananya, if you want a dash of boho touch to your festive wardrobe.

Lovely look

The actress is looking cute in this floral-coloured lehenga which has gigantic flowers in the design.

Leave the dupatta aside

If you are someone who likes to wear a lehenga without a dupatta then this look is for you.

Playful

All you need is a baby pink lehenga for the December wedding season.

Shiny lehenga

If you like sparkle then this shiny lehenga that Ananya has worn is the perfect choice for you.

Pastel lehenga

Do you have your buddy's wedding coming up? All you need is a pastel lehenga for all the festive functions.

Dramatic lehenga

The diva wore kadas, chaanbali earrings and diamond jewellery with her lehenga.

Mirror work lehenga

The actress made a strong style statement in an ivory-coloured lehenga that had mirror work.

