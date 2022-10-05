Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in the news because of their legal tussle. Find out allegations and statements…Source: Bollywood
Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt dating for 10 years before they got married in 2014.Source: Bollywood
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were Hollywood’s IT couple, and their fans loved them.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2016 when they decided to part ways, and filed for a divorce.Source: Bollywood
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six kids together. While three of them are adopted, three are their biological kids.Source: Bollywood
Brad Pitt had sued Angelina for selling her part of their French winery.Source: Bollywood
In her countersuit, the actress has revealed why she decided to get a divorce from Brad.Source: Bollywood
According to reports, in the court filing, Jolie has alleged that in 2016, while on a flight, Pitt violently behaved with Angelina. He grabbed the actress by the head and shook her.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Angelina in her suit has alleged that Pitt choked one of the kids and struck another in the face when they tried to defend her.Source: Bollywood
Brad Pitt’s representative gave a statement to CNN which read, “These new allegations are completely untrue.”Source: Bollywood
