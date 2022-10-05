Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt legal tussle

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in the news because of their legal tussle. Find out allegations and statements…

Murtuza Iqbal

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt love story

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt dating for 10 years before they got married in 2014.

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt – The IT couple

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were Hollywood’s IT couple, and their fans loved them.

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce

It was in 2016 when they decided to part ways, and filed for a divorce.

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt kids

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six kids together. While three of them are adopted, three are their biological kids.

Brad Pitt’s allegations

Brad Pitt had sued Angelina for selling her part of their French winery.

Angelina Jolie’s allegations

In her countersuit, the actress has revealed why she decided to get a divorce from Brad.

Brad Pitt’s violent behaviour

According to reports, in the court filing, Jolie has alleged that in 2016, while on a flight, Pitt violently behaved with Angelina. He grabbed the actress by the head and shook her.

Brad Pitt choked one of the kids

Reportedly, Angelina in her suit has alleged that Pitt choked one of the kids and struck another in the face when they tried to defend her.

Statement from Brad Pitt’s representative

Brad Pitt’s representative gave a statement to CNN which read, “These new allegations are completely untrue.”

