Angelina Jolie to Emma Watson: Top 10 popular female Hollywood stars India loves

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024

Scarlett Johansson is well known by everyone, thanks to the Marvel series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who doesn’t know the evergreen Emma Watson!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The queen who has always ruled our hearts; Angelina Jolie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anne Hathaway is beautiful as well as talented and can be seen next in a film alongside Nicholas Galitzine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Margot Robbie rose to fame in India again due to her film Barbie which was a super successful film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zendaya is becoming popular day by day because of her acting skills as well her rumoured relationship with Tom Holland.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Lawrence has always given an outstanding performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elizabeth Olsen is the epitome of elegance and we can’t deny it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emma Stone has always been popular for her acting skills, specially for her role in the Spiderman film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gal Gadot was seen in Heart of Stone alongside Alia Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mirzapur 3 actor Pankaj Tripathi’s life before becoming a star; ate insects, changed name and more

 

 Find Out More