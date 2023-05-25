Top 10 underrated animes you need to watch on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Underrated animes

Everyone knows about popular animes but have you heard about the ones which have the best life lessons?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Great animes

Take a look at the less popular animes which have great storyline, action, drama and comedy on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

LUPIN the 3rd

LUPIN the 3rd on Animax had its debut in 1967 and has been one of the oldest animes about a gang leader and grandson whoe scape cops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angels of Death

Angels of Death on Amazon Prime Video is about Rachel Gardner who wants to die and finds a way to do so.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hikaru No Go

Hikaru No Go on Netflix is on the famous trading board games. The show showcases how the players are competitive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden on Netflix is about a girl being wounded, getting prosthetic arms and how letters written by an Auto Memory Doll moves her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AnoHana: The Flower We Saw That Day

AnoHana: The Flower We Saw That Day on Crunchyroll is about how young kids deal with grief, separation and mature to deal with loss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Great Teacher Onizuka

Great Teacher Onizuka on Netflix is about a teacher who is a pervert.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Royal Tutor

The Royal Tutor on Netflix is about a small man tutoring princes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuroko’s Basketball

Kuroko’s Basketball on Animax is one of the best sports anime shows about a high school basketball team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on Netflix is about an Englishman who has a fight with Dio Brando.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss on Amazon Prime Video has action, horror and the fanbase is pretty niche.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses with the most beautiful, kissable lips

 

 Find Out More