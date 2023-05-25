Top 10 underrated animes you need to watch on OTT

Everyone knows about popular animes but have you heard about the ones which have the best life lessons?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a look at the less popular animes which have great storyline, action, drama and comedy on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LUPIN the 3rd on Animax had its debut in 1967 and has been one of the oldest animes about a gang leader and grandson whoe scape cops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angels of Death on Amazon Prime Video is about Rachel Gardner who wants to die and finds a way to do so.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hikaru No Go on Netflix is on the famous trading board games. The show showcases how the players are competitive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Violet Evergarden on Netflix is about a girl being wounded, getting prosthetic arms and how letters written by an Auto Memory Doll moves her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AnoHana: The Flower We Saw That Day on Crunchyroll is about how young kids deal with grief, separation and mature to deal with loss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Great Teacher Onizuka on Netflix is about a teacher who is a pervert.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Royal Tutor on Netflix is about a small man tutoring princes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kuroko’s Basketball on Animax is one of the best sports anime shows about a high school basketball team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on Netflix is about an Englishman who has a fight with Dio Brando.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Made in Abyss on Amazon Prime Video has action, horror and the fanbase is pretty niche.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!