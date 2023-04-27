Janhvi Kapoor turns a temptress in a green gown

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor went to The GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians award function in a green sultry dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor's body-hugging green gown that had cuts in the front which made it look sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi was seen wearing the bold green outfit confidently and posing in front of the paps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi's gown had a thigh-high slit which made it look more sultry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi opted for a messy hair look and went for basic makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi stole the limelight in the mint green gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen as a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi will also be doing her Telugu debut with Jr NTR.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans of Janhvi commented that she was looking very pretty in the green outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi is surely looking very stunning in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most educated Bollywood stars

 

 Find Out More