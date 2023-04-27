Janhvi Kapoor turns a temptress in a green gown
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor went to The GQ 35 Most Influential Young Indians award function in a green sultry dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's body-hugging green gown that had cuts in the front which made it look sexy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi was seen wearing the bold green outfit confidently and posing in front of the paps.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi's gown had a thigh-high slit which made it look more sultry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi opted for a messy hair look and went for basic makeup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi stole the limelight in the mint green gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen as a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi will also be doing her Telugu debut with Jr NTR.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Janhvi commented that she was looking very pretty in the green outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi is surely looking very stunning in this frame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most educated Bollywood stars
Find Out More