Anil Ambani Birthday: Top 5 richest assets of the billionaire
Nishant
| Jun 04, 2024
As Anil Ambani celebrates his 65th birthday on June 4th, we take a look at someone of the most expensive things owned by him.
He is also the chairman and managing director of The Reliance Group and assumes the joint leadership of the Reliance industries alongside Mukesh Ambani.
Anil Ambani owns the biggest and most expensive yacht in India which has an estimated price of around 688 crores.
Anil lives in a 17-floor luxury house which is valued at more than 5000 crores.
The billionaire also owns one of the most expensive cars in India, Rolls Royce Phantom which is valued at 3.5 crores.
Anil also owns a private jet named Bombardier Global Express XRS which is worth around 311 crores.
The net worth of Anil Ambani currently stands at around 117 billion dollars making him one of the richest asians.
Anil has also been highly active in the political sphere previously being a member the Rajya Sabha as well.
