Anil Kapoor vs AI: Other Bollywood stars who should protect their personality rights too

Bollywood stars and the personality rights they should protect like Anil Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Akshay’s ‘50 rupay kaat overacting ke’ and ‘Bacche ki jaan lega’ are definitely worth protecting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The National Award-winning actor should safeguard her ‘Mujhe ghar jaana hai…’ dialogue and get its rights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor should definitely patent his fashion choices.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor should protect the rights to usage of Bidu and attend red carpet events holding a plant in hands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena should patent the rights to her iconic line ‘Vo kaun hai jis ne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha..’Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay’s iconic walk definitely deserves to be protected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss sensation should definitely trademark his ‘Twada kutta tommy…’ dialogue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor should patent the word ‘Bhaijaan’ and the dialogue ‘Ek baar jo maine commitment kar li…’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jawan star should protect his signature pose of spreading his arms and making us fall in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor should protect the rights to the word ‘Wow’ in his accent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!