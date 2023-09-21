Anil Kapoor vs AI: Other Bollywood stars who should protect their personality rights too

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Akshay’s ‘50 rupay kaat overacting ke’ and ‘Bacche ki jaan lega’ are definitely worth protecting.

Alia Bhatt

The National Award-winning actor should safeguard her ‘Mujhe ghar jaana hai…’ dialogue and get its rights.

Ranveer Singh

The actor should definitely patent his fashion choices.

Jackie Shroff

The actor should protect the rights to usage of Bidu and attend red carpet events holding a plant in hands.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena should patent the rights to her iconic line ‘Vo kaun hai jis ne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha..’

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay’s iconic walk definitely deserves to be protected.

Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss sensation should definitely trademark his ‘Twada kutta tommy…’ dialogue.

Salman Khan

The actor should patent the word ‘Bhaijaan’ and the dialogue ‘Ek baar jo maine commitment kar li…’.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Jawan star should protect his signature pose of spreading his arms and making us fall in love.

Saif Ali Khan

The actor should protect the rights to the word ‘Wow’ in his accent.

