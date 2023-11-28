Animal 2 and other Top 9 Bollywood movie sequels that are much-awaited
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is slated to release on 1st December and its part is already said to be on the cards.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a media interaction producer, Bhushan Kumar hinted at Animal 2 saying a surprise awaits on the release day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal was originally 3hrs 49 minutes long but the makers have cut it down for an ideal runtime in theaters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Certainly Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial may have a sequel, meanwhile here are much-awaited sequels.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post the success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Anil Sharma announced Gadar 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan 2 - Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller Pathaan will have a sequel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan 2 - Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller Jawan is said to have a part 2 soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bholaa 2 - Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa end scene hinted at Bholaa 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2 - Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited sequel and is slated to release on 15th August 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR 2 - SS Rajamouli’s RRR 2 is in the making and is expected to release by next year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham Again is part 3 of Ajay Devgn’s Singham series and will release on 15th August 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara 2 - Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was a blockbuster hit and its prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 is something to look forward to.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Top 10 best biopics to watch on OTT
Find Out More