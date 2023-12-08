Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor various sources of income apart from films

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor is taking in moolah with Animal as the movie continues to break records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here we take a look at his sources of income and how they contribute to his net worth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 41-year-old actor has been in the film industry for years now and has accumulated a net worth of 345 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But, it's not only the film industry where all his wealth comes from, he has invested in various ventures that have led up to this amount.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir owns a part of Mumbai City FC, the Bombay-based football club that plays in ISL.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor has also invested an amount of 20 lakhs in a drone-based startup called, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor is a shareholder and brand ambassador of Saavn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor also endorses several brands and reportedly charges 6 crores for each brand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He endorses brands like Lays, Tasva, Asian Paints, Lenovo, Myntra, Panasonic, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir also has a production house to his name called Picture Shuru Productions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to Mint reports, the actor charges a staggering 50 crores for each movie he’s a part of apart from the percentage of profit margins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Indian sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More