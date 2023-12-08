Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor various sources of income apart from films
Dec 08, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor is taking in moolah with Animal as the movie continues to break records.
Here we take a look at his sources of income and how they contribute to his net worth.
The 41-year-old actor has been in the film industry for years now and has accumulated a net worth of 345 crores.
But, it's not only the film industry where all his wealth comes from, he has invested in various ventures that have led up to this amount.
Ranbir owns a part of Mumbai City FC, the Bombay-based football club that plays in ISL.
The actor has also invested an amount of 20 lakhs in a drone-based startup called, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations.
The actor is a shareholder and brand ambassador of Saavn.
The actor also endorses several brands and reportedly charges 6 crores for each brand.
He endorses brands like Lays, Tasva, Asian Paints, Lenovo, Myntra, Panasonic, etc.
Ranbir also has a production house to his name called Picture Shuru Productions.
According to Mint reports, the actor charges a staggering 50 crores for each movie he’s a part of apart from the percentage of profit margins.
