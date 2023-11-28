Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna and more most educated South Indian actresses

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna has a degree in psychology, journalism and English Literature.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai.

Sai Pallavi holds an MBBS degree from TBILISI State Medical University in Coimbatore.

Keerthy Suresh completed her graduation in fashion design.

Tamannaah Bhatia studied Bachelor of Arts from National College, Mumbai.

Anushka Shetty completed her graduation in Computer Applications.

Kajal Aggarwal holds a BMM degree with a specialization in Advertising and Marketing from KC College, Mumbai.

Nayanthara has completed her graduation in Literature from Marthoma College in Thiruvalla.

Trisha Krishnan holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ethiraj College for Women.

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan studied psychology at St. Andrew's College, Mumbai.

