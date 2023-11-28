Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna and more most educated South Indian actresses
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna has a degree in psychology, journalism and English Literature.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi holds an MBBS degree from TBILISI State Medical University in Coimbatore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh completed her graduation in fashion design.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia studied Bachelor of Arts from National College, Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty completed her graduation in Computer Applications.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal holds a BMM degree with a specialization in Advertising and Marketing from KC College, Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara has completed her graduation in Literature from Marthoma College in Thiruvalla.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ethiraj College for Women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar actress Shruti Haasan studied psychology at St. Andrew's College, Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 winning titles to watch on Netflix
Find Out More