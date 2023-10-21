Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 looks in beach wear

Pushpa 2 and Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna never fails to give us major vacation goals. Check out her beach looks for the perfect inspo.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Laidback look

Rashmika had clicked this snap when she had gone to the Maldives for a vacation. She wore a pretty cut-out gown and looked wow.

Printed dress

All you need is a floral printed dress like the actress if you are planning to have a beach vacation.

Chilling in style

If you plan to chill by the sea then wear this blue coloured bikini for your much-needed getaway.

Summer goals

To beat the sun, all you need is a checkered dress to beat the heat.

Adventurous

Pushpa 2 actress sizzles on a beach at Abu Dhabi in a black bikini outfit.

Stylish diva

The animal actress shows you how to club a crop top and team it up with black pants to look ravishing for an evening on the beach.

Golden lady

Oh My God! Rashmika is a golden girl and this look is FIRE!

So damn cute!

Rashmika surely knows how to set the screen on fire with her beach looks.

Workout on the beach

Rashmika's beach workout is a great way to enjoy a great view and breeze while burning calories.

Classy and sassy

Rashmika adds fun to the bikini with this overcoat.

