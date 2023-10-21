Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 looks in beach wear

Pushpa 2 and Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna never fails to give us major vacation goals. Check out her beach looks for the perfect inspo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023
Rashmika had clicked this snap when she had gone to the Maldives for a vacation. She wore a pretty cut-out gown and looked wow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a floral printed dress like the actress if you are planning to have a beach vacation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you plan to chill by the sea then wear this blue coloured bikini for your much-needed getaway.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To beat the sun, all you need is a checkered dress to beat the heat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2 actress sizzles on a beach at Abu Dhabi in a black bikini outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The animal actress shows you how to club a crop top and team it up with black pants to look ravishing for an evening on the beach.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oh My God! Rashmika is a golden girl and this look is FIRE!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika surely knows how to set the screen on fire with her beach looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika's beach workout is a great way to enjoy a great view and breeze while burning calories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika adds fun to the bikini with this overcoat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
