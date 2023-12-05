Animal actress Tripti Dimri's bridal look will set your heart aflutter
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
With her most recent performance in Animal, Triptii Dimri has been making waves.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2017, Triptii Dimri made her screen debut in Shreyas Talpade's comedy film Poster Boys, which attracted the attention of many.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the designer Gaurav Gupta's muse, Tripti Dimri performed her role like a pro.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The futuristic and somewhat abstract designs of Gaurav Gupta are well-known for preserving the feminine element of couture unlike any other.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This wedding season, Gaurav Gupta is serving up the most exquisite bridal couture, with Animal actor Tripti Dimri.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti adorns a celestial lehenga that is elevated by crystals and bugle beads, resembling golden sun beams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She wore the cape with dawn-like embroidery and an embellished blouse.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti is dressed in a gold lehenga embellished with crystals and golden bugle beads, a sculpted embroidered blouse, and a silk taffeta cloud cape.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 newly released movies and web shows on OTT with highest views
Find Out More