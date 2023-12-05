Animal actress Tripti Dimri's bridal look will set your heart aflutter

Dec 05, 2023

With her most recent performance in Animal, Triptii Dimri has been making waves.

In 2017, Triptii Dimri made her screen debut in Shreyas Talpade's comedy film Poster Boys, which attracted the attention of many.

As the designer Gaurav Gupta's muse, Tripti Dimri performed her role like a pro.

The futuristic and somewhat abstract designs of Gaurav Gupta are well-known for preserving the feminine element of couture unlike any other.

This wedding season, Gaurav Gupta is serving up the most exquisite bridal couture, with Animal actor Tripti Dimri.

Tripti adorns a celestial lehenga that is elevated by crystals and bugle beads, resembling golden sun beams.

She wore the cape with dawn-like embroidery and an embellished blouse.

Tripti is dressed in a gold lehenga embellished with crystals and golden bugle beads, a sculpted embroidered blouse, and a silk taffeta cloud cape.

