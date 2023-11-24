Animal: All the interesting things Ranbir Kapoor has revealed about the film so far
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is an upcoming gangster drama and has become the most talked about film.
The audience is surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor is a baddy negative character.
In a recent media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor said Animal is adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
The film is about a man who goes to any length to protect his family, said RK.
Ranbir said his character has shades of grey, he is alpha which is opposite to his real identity.
Ranbir Kapoor expressed that his upcoming film Animal has highlighted his limitations as an actor, motivating him to put in extra effort.
Ranbir asserted his Animal character shares certain resemblances to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s former lead characters.
The actor said Animal is an intense exploration of human emotions, relationships, and life's complexities, keeping audiences captivated.
Ranbir Kapoor described his character in Animal as a captivating mix of strength, vulnerability, and unpredictability.
Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to hit theaters on 1st December 2023.
